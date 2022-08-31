Goreville Volleyball opens season with straight set victory over Crab Orchard

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- With most area High School Volleyball teams opening up their seasons more than a week ago, the Goreville Blackcats watched everyone else play.
That's because the Blackcats didn't open their season until tonight.
Goreville visited Crab orchard in a 1A non-conference matchup.
The Bearcats came out hot taking the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-14 winning the match in straight sets.
They say the waiting is the hardest part, and that's why Goreville Senior Kaitlynn dunning says the season opening win was pretty sweet.