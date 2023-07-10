Goreville Volleyball camp focuses on skills & building up program

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Volleyball is growing in Southern Illinois.
More kids than ever before in our area are interested in playing the game.
Some, even wanting to play at the highest level.
At Goreville's camp the dream all starts with the basics.
Campers in third through 8th grade spent the morning inside the home of the Blackcats.
They are trying their best to hone their skills and create new ones. Around 60 campers were learning from the Blackcats.
Goreville grad Micaela Allred is the teams new coach and is putting her stamp on the camp.
She inherits a squad that went 24-8 a season ago, won a regional, and played in the sectional finals.
Coach Allred is excited to get her team in the gym, but she says building the Blackcats brick by brick is key to long term success.