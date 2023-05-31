Goreville Softball practices on Marion's turf football field to prep for state tournament

MARION, IL (WSIL) - The Goreville softball team is heading back to the State Tournament for the first time since 2019. They won it all that year.
The Lady Blackcats changed their practice location on Wednesday before leaving for the State Tournament.
Goreville was on the turf football field at Marion High School to help simulate the turf in Peoria.
The Lady Blackcats are doing everything they can to keep their eyes on the ball and make contact.
Its something the coaching staff is stressing as the black and gold get set for the state tournament.
Getting softball ready on football field could be a major advantage for the team they take the field on friday morning.
The turf allows them to practice on the same surface they will play on.
The Lady Blackcats are confident they have what it takes to reach the state title game.