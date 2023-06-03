Goreville Softball & Baseball teams return home from State Tournament with hardware

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -
For the Goreville Blackcats Baseball and Softball teams the trophy case just got a bigger.
Both Blackcats teams did not win the State Title, but they showed no quit and have plenty to be proud of.
The programs both finished their seasons with a state tournament appearance and both played on the final day of the season.
The high school held a trophy celebration and a night of reflection for for both the softball and baseball squads in front of family, friends, and fans.
Both teams received a hero's welcome.
Players and coaches shared their thoughts and had the chance to hear from school administrators, fellow teammates, and even fans.
We spoke with coach Tripp and coach Green and they say they have a tremendous sense of pride as they recapped the season and the celebration ceremony.
This was the first time since 2017 that both Goreville teams went to play in the state tournament.
We look forward to seeing if both can make a return trip to Peoria next season.