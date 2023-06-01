Goreville Softball & Baseball teams get state sendoff, both teams play Friday morning

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The clock is ticking and it is almost time to see the Goreville Lady Blackcats take the field in the IHSA Softball Tournament.
The cats were all smiles on Thursday morning as they got on the bus and made the trip to Peoria.
(#1) Goreville will face number (#1) Peru Saint Bede in the 1A semifinal game.
The Lady Cats got quite the sendoff from friends and family as the team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
What you put into it is what you get out of it, and Goreville certainty deserves the right to be in the championship chase.
The team packed up the bus and will now to try and bring back a first place trophy.
As for the team's mindset heading into the state games the players say they are ready to cut it loose and just play.
Like the Goreville girls, the Baseball team also loaded the bus and is to heading to the state tourney.
The two teams will actually play at the same time in the same city about 15 minutes away from each other.
Goreville is just one win away from heading to the state title game, they will get there with a victory over (#1) Waterloo.
Both teams received a police escort out to the Freeway, and both plan to make southern Illinois proud on the biggest stage.