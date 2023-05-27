Goreville Baseball Wins 1A Cobden Sectional Championship, Advances to Super-Sectional

COBDEN, IL (WSIL) -- The Goreville High School baseball team is headed to Monday's IHSA 1A Super-Sectional after winning the Cobden Sectional Championship on Saturday morning.
The No. 1 seeded Blackcats faced a fellow No. 1, the Waltonville/Sesser-Valier Spartans in the Sectional Championship at Cobden High School. Goreville played its seventh-straight sectional championship game, while the Spartans were making their first championship appearance since 1991.
Goreville pitcher, Hunter Francis, and WSV's Brandon Menser were both strong on the mound.
The Blackcats got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning thanks to an RBI from Nick Gower that scored Drake Moss. They added another run in the bottom of the third inning to go up 2-0.
The Spartans answered in the top of the fourth inning. Tyler Hammond sent a shot into the gap and Gage Peterson was able to score from third base to tie the game up at two a piece.
It was back and forth the rest of the way and the game went into extra innings. Goreville pitcher, Hunter Francis, walked the game off with a single in the bottom of the 11th inning, to beat the Spartans 5-4.
With the win, the Blackcats advance to Monday's 1A Super-Sectional at SIU. They will face fellow No. 1 seed, St. Anthony, the winner will head to State. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.