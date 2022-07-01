Franklin County FCA Summer Power Camp sees 115 campers connect sports and faith

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - The Franklin County FCA chapter just finished their two day power camp in Benton which featured 115 campers.
The free camp was held to show athletes the importance of competing for Christ through sport.
When we arrived, the camp was in huddle groups Learning different bible stories.
These devotional sessions are a key part of the camp.
All six high schools in franklin county had campers in attendance and lots of new friends were made.
Today campers participated in several group actives and games.
The FCA sports camp strives to teach life lessons through faith, and we spoke with a coach and camper who say this camp was able to carry out its mission.
"I'm a huge athletics fan but that is what makes this camp so much more special is the Christian aspect of it, these kids learning about G-d's work and learning about the bible that just makes it really special, Thompsonville Boys Basketball coach Kevin Smith said."
"It's helped me a ton, I mean I was not praying before every sporting event and now I know you need to have Jesus by your name you need to pray before, camper Jonathan Kinsman said."