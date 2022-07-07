Former SIU Women's Basketball star Gabby Walker earns MVC Postgraduate Scholarship

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - When the SIU women's basketball takes the floor next season, They will do so without Forward Gabby Walker.
Walker graduated at the end of last season. She is one of just four players in the MVC to win a Postgraduate Scholarship. It's rare and well deserved.
Walker was one piece of the Saluki's Big 3 last season.
Her efforts allowed the salukis to go undefeated at home and become MVC champions.
She wins a $5,000 scholarship for sensational play on the court AND nd her impressive work in the classroom.
While her college basketball career is over, she was accepted into SIU's PHD program in molecular biology, microbiology and biochemistry starting in the fall.
We spoke with walker back in march at the teams season ending banquet and says she was most proud of the effort her teammates gave every day.