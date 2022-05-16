Former SIU Linebacker Bryce Notree inks UDFA deal with Commanders

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Just a few weeks ago former SIU linebacker Bryce Notree signed an undrafted rookie deal with the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints recently moved on from Notree but today he has a new home.
The SIU product has signed with the Washington Commanders.
Notree is now on the teams 90 man roster. Over the coming months the team will slash the roster from 90 players down to 53 players.
With the maroon and white Notree was a four year starter. He played in 46 games coming up with 2446 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 4 interceptions.
We wish Bryce the best of luck on his NFL journey. The commanders will start their OTA's next week.