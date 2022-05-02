Former SIU Linebacker Bryce Notree gets UDFA deal with Saints

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The road to the NFL has many paths. The traditional way for a college football prospect to enter the league is through the annual draft.
That's not the only way, and not the way former SIU Linebacker Bryce Notree will join the league.
Notree got a call from the Saints and signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free-agent.
This does not guarantee him a spot on the team, rather a shot to make the final 53-man roster entering the season.
He was a star for the Salukis on defense playing in 46 games. He made 246 tackles, to go along with 6.5 sacks and 4 interceptions during his time with SIU.
We spoke with Notree before the draft and he says he has been waiting his whole life to show people he belongs in the NFL.
"I feel like I have the talent to compete at the highest level, I think it was a big thing just being here and having my talents on display as they were and just knowing that I have the confidence to go to the next level and perform, Notree said."
Now the real work begins. Notree must prove himself to the Saints front office to show why he is worthy of a roster spot.