Former SIU Basketball star lands spot on Bulls Summer League Team

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Former Saluki star guard Ben Coupet Jr. Hopes to shine bright in the NBA Summer League.
The Southern Illinois standout will take the court in Vegas with of the leagues most iconic franchises.
The Chicago native is now living his dream and will play summer ball with his hometown team.
We saw the forward play in Carbondale during the 2021-2022 season as he started 27 games for the Dawgs and averaged 11 points.
The guard spent two years playing at UNLV. Then transferred to little rock for two years, and then spent his final year with Southern Illinois.