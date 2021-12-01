Former SIU Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan joins Valparaiso athletics staff

(WSIL) -- Valparaiso University Director of Athletics Mark LaBarbera has announced the hiring of Liz Jarnigan, who will serve as the department’s Associate Director of Athletics for Academic Support and Student Services.
Jarnigan served as the Athletic Director at SIU Carbondale for three years before her unexpected departure in September. The university declined to comment on the reason for her sudden departure.
Valpo athletics director Mark LaBarbera said Jarnigan brings a wealth of experience to the department.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Liz Jarnigan’s quality joining Valpo Athletics,” LaBarbera said. “She brings extensive experience as an administrator and advocate for student-athletes at a variety of quality Division-I schools to our campus. Liz’s background combined with her time as a coach and as a parent of college student-athletes gives her a unique understanding of the Valpo Experience.”
“I am thrilled to be joining the Valpo team,” Jarnigan said. “The opportunity to serve student-athletes, coaches and members of the Valparaiso community is a privilege. I have grown to love this University and respect the departmental leadership of Mark LaBarbera and Sarah Pruess. Supporting the academic, athletic and personal development of student-athletes has been my professional passion, and I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Mark and Sarah in support of student-athlete success at Valpo.”