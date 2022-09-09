Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn named Captain for Carolina Panthers

(WSIL) -- Former Saluki standout and now NFL star Jeremy Chinn is making his name heard in North Carolina.
The panthers announced 8 captains for the upcoming year, including Chinn. The safety will serve as captain for the first time during his third season.
He called the honor "Super exciting, super humbling."
"Grateful for my teammates," Chinn said. "It's definitely a responsibility, but I'm in this position because I'm ready for it."
"I mean, when I came here, it was a goal I set for myself, especially year three, being around the team, just being the same person every single day. I felt like these guys would see it and respect it, and I feel like that's why they voted me to be in that position."
Other captains include Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson, Taylor Moton, JJ Jansen, Donte Jackson and Brian Burns.
Chinn is the 28th Saluki player all-time selected in the draft and the highest pick since cornerback Terry Taylor was taken No. 22 by the Seattle Seahawks in 1984.