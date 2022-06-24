Former Murray State Basketball star Tevin Brown agrees to terms with Indiana Pacers

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) - As the NBA draft rolled on last night, former Murray State star Tevin Brown waited patiently for his name to be called. He waited. And waited some more.
He never heard his name called on draft night.
The 23 year-old officially went undrafted, but his dreams of playing in the NBA are very much alive.
The shooting guard agreed to terms with the Pacers.
Brown signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana and will stay in the navy and gold.
This means Brown gets a training camp invitation and a 1-year deal worth the minimum salary.
This type of deal is the NBA's way to keep a player in the G League instead of going to play overseas.
The Alabama native is the greatest 3-point shooter in Murray State history, and also helped the racers reach a pair of NCAA tournaments during his time with the program.