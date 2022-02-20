Former MTVHS Baseball star Walker Brockhouse returns to help clinic

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 100 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Former MTVHS Baseball star Walker Brockhouse returns to help clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
Brock

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) - It is always nice to return home, There is no place like it. Former mount Vernon baseball star Walker Brockhouse is now playing minor league baseball.

Over the weekend, the Mount Vernon high grad made his way back to his old stopping grounds.

Brockhouse spoke with campers at a clinic at Mount Vernon high school about his journey to play pro baseball.

Last year the former Rams standout was a reliever for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, They are the Low-A affiliate of the Houston Actros.

The 23 year old then watched the players take part in several drills.

The Mount Vernon product left all campers with one message, it doesn't matter what you are trying to achieve in life, all that matters ss working hard.

Brockhouse says it was going to camps like these growing up that helped him get to where he is today.

"It is definitely worth it, even if I didn't make it to this point it was still fun, even the experience at that level was huge, you know no matter what level you are at so yea it was a fun experience and I can say it was worth it for me now matter how far I made it, Brockhouse said."

The camp had a nice turnout and was a nice welcome back for area players for the start of the high school season.

Tags

Recommended for you