Former MTVHS Baseball star Walker Brockhouse returns to help clinic

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) - It is always nice to return home, There is no place like it. Former mount Vernon baseball star Walker Brockhouse is now playing minor league baseball.
Over the weekend, the Mount Vernon high grad made his way back to his old stopping grounds.
Brockhouse spoke with campers at a clinic at Mount Vernon high school about his journey to play pro baseball.
Last year the former Rams standout was a reliever for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, They are the Low-A affiliate of the Houston Actros.
The 23 year old then watched the players take part in several drills.
The Mount Vernon product left all campers with one message, it doesn't matter what you are trying to achieve in life, all that matters ss working hard.
Brockhouse says it was going to camps like these growing up that helped him get to where he is today.
"It is definitely worth it, even if I didn't make it to this point it was still fun, even the experience at that level was huge, you know no matter what level you are at so yea it was a fun experience and I can say it was worth it for me now matter how far I made it, Brockhouse said."
The camp had a nice turnout and was a nice welcome back for area players for the start of the high school season.