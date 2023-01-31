Five local high school softball teams land in spot in ICA pre-season rankings

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - It is hard to believe but we are less than a month away from the start of another great high school softball season.
So which teams could we expect to make some early noise?
The Illinois Coaches Association released their pre-season rankings and we have a several area teams who earned spots.
The Carterville Lady Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in program history.
The Lady Lions will have 6 players on this years roster who have already signed their national letters of intent to play in college once their high school days are over.
The Lions were picked #5 in class 2A.
Not far behind, The Pinckneyville Lady Panthers.
The Panthers and Lions actually played in the postseason against each other last year. PCHS is just out of the top 10, they check in at #11 in Class 2A.