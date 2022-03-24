Fire breaks out at Mile High Stadium in Denver

DENVER (WSIL) -- A fire burned a portion of the seating area at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado Thursday afternoon. The stadium is home to the NFL team Denver Broncos.
The Denver Fire Department posted pictures on Twitter and said, "crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile High Stadium. Unknown cause at this time, but fire has affected the suite and the third level seating area.
The sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment.
Fire now under control at Mile high Stadium. Sprinklers attempted to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment. Heavy fire & smoke was found on our arrival media briefing to take place at 3:00 p.m. on east side of stadium. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/7AjPg1x1AN— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022
It's unclear if any stadium personnel were on hand at or near the site of the fire, or what caused the incident.