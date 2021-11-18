You are the owner of this article.
Fighting for playoff berth, Saluki Football hosts Youngstown State Saturday

saluki football

(WSIL) -- No. 15-ranked Southern Illinois hosts Youngstown State on Saturday at noon in the regular-season finale for both teams. With an SIU win and a North Dakota State loss to South Dakota, the Salukis would earn their first conference championship since 2009.

The Salukis (7-3, 5-2) also need a win to enhance their case for a playoff berth and one of the top-8 seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs, which begin on Nov. 27. With a win, Southern would post its best regular-season and conference record since 2009.

The NCAA will unveil the FCS Playoffs bracket at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sunday on ESPNU.

Saturday is also Senior Day and 25 seniors will be recognized during a pregame on-field ceremony, 20 minutes before kickoff.

Saluki Athletics is offering a special promotion for $10 tickets, for fans who buy online and enter the promo code "SENIOR". The deadline to use the code is 5 p.m. on Friday.

Head coach Nick Hill said it was great to win at Indiana State, but now they are looking forward to the weekend. 

"We're excited about getting home for senior day. Youngstown State is coming in, who I feel like is a really good football team. They obviously have a couple good wins this season – had a tough schedule, so they'll have our attention just like every single week. It's about resetting and re-preparing, there's a lot to play for in this game: our seniors, who have meant so much to us – honoring them before the game. The focus has to be on us playing well."

