FCA Holds Spring Coaches Clinic in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) - A little more than a month ago, The fellowship of Christian Athletes held its night of Champions Banquet in Mt. Vernon.
On Friday the organization held its annual Spring Coaches Clinic at Rent One Park in Marion.
About 40 high school coaches from across the southern Illinois area were at today's clinic.
The focus for coaches today was to go beyond the stats and scores, and to learn who their players truly are with an emphasis on mental health.
We spoke with a pair of the events key speakers, and the message they shared with coaches today is to pay closer attention to their athletes off the field and court.
FCA has been very active lately, the organization plans to do more events heading into the summer.