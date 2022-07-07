Fairfield Community High School Hosts Annual Volleyball Mule Mash

FAIRFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The high school volleyball season is still a little over a month away.
Several local high school teams are spending their summer gearing up for the season ahead.
News 3 Sports Reporter Gabi Sorrentino was at Fairfield High School for today's annual Varsity Mule Mash.
Most high schoolers spend their summers sitting by the pool or going on vacation with their families. These high school volleyball players are spending their break preparing for the upcoming volleyball season.
“It’s more about developing talent, I mean we’re really young as I said, and we’re just going to have to get the freshmen, they’re nervous, anyone can see that, they don’t know where to go, so us seniors as leaders have to step up and tell them where and help them,” said Pinckneyville Senior, Addie Waggoner.
Massac County High School Volleyball Head Coach, Zach Miller says this tournament helps his program in more ways than one.
"The experience of playing against the better teams, we don't get to see a Breese Central in a regular season schedule, we don't often get to play NCOE in a regular schedule, so getting to play them during pool play, it's extremely tough competition, its baptism by fire."
The games aren’t necessarily about winning or losing. The tournament gives coaches and players the chance to prepare for the upcoming season.
"Coming back together and working as one team towards our goal of winning games in our season,” said Massac County Junior Libby Conkle, who explained the reason why she enjoys summer volleyball tournaments.
Coach Miller isn't focused on wins and losses. He uses summer games to learn about his team.
“You have to grow up quickly when you're playing against great volleyball. You’re going to get pushed, but the goal of it is to get to know your team a little better, workout their chemistry and their teamwork.”
Fairfield will host another Mule Mash Tournament on July 14. In Fairfield, I’m Gabi Sorrentino, News 3 Sports.