Ex-Saluki Women's Basketball coach Cindy Stein retires

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The Salukis have now moved on from Cindy Stein.
Last Sunday Stein spent her final moments with the team as the Head Coach during the Salukis Awards Banquet.
Stein now begins a new chapter in her life: This one's called retirement.
Stein spent the last nine seasons as the teams Head Coach, and this year she led the team to an undefeated 11-0 record at home. It was the first time Southern did this since the 1986-1987 season.
More importantly, the Salukis earned the MVC Championship this year.
Stein told news 3 she wants to move to Florida read a lot of books, lay on the beach, and play some pickleball.
The U of I says for now the coaching door is closed, But she still plans to stay close to the game in several other ways.
"I'm not going to be Tom Brady and change my mind, but I'm also not going to say I am giving it up. If I have an opportunity to do some commentating, possibly, possibly do a podcast who knows what's great is I get to pick out what I do in my journey, stein said."
We wish Stein the best of luck at what ever she does in the future. She also told us she plans to visit our area from time to time as she does have family here in the state.