Ex-Saluki Soccer Coach has ties to 2023 World Cup

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT
FOR UNION...NORTHWESTERN PULASKI...WESTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN
WILLIAMSON...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON...ALEXANDER...NORTHERN SCOTT AND
SOUTHERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTIES...

At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Carbondale to Dongola to near Kelso, moving east
at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Anna, Chaffee, Jonesboro,
Benton, Cobden, Goreville, Dongola, Tamms, Kelso, Delta, Dutchtown,
Cape Girardeau Airport, Olive Branch, Ware, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda
and Ullin.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 16 and 45.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 82 and 99.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Union County in southern Illinois...
Pulaski County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Massac County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Southwestern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southeastern Jackson County in southern Illinois...
Alexander County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Carlisle County in western Kentucky...
Ballard County in western Kentucky...
Western McCracken County in western Kentucky...
Northeastern Mississippi County in southeastern Missouri...
Northeastern Scott County in southeastern Missouri...

* Until 115 AM CDT.

* At 1229 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Cedar Lake Area to near Tamms to near Oran,
moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Paducah, Metropolis, Anna, Cairo, Jonesboro, Vienna, La Center,
Benton, Wickliffe, Cobden, Goreville, Mounds, Dongola, Barlow,
Tamms, Mound City, Creal Springs, Karnak, Lake Of Egypt Area and
Barkley Regional Airport.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 2.
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 34.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 46.
Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 16 and 21.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 79 and 85.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Ex-Saluki Soccer Coach has ties to 2023 World Cup

  • Updated
  • 0
Ex-Saluki Soccer Coach has ties to 2023 World Cup

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Remember Craig Roberts?

He was the saluki soccer coach last year and turned the program into winners.

Then the university mysteriously put him on administrative leave and let him go in April.

SIU did not give an explanation or cause as to what happened. 

It's odd considering the Salukis won their first game since 2019 and made the playoffs for the first time ever.

News 3 has learned Roberts has field a lawsuit against SIU and has been advised by his attorney not to comment.

All that said, Roberts has a pair of connections to the Women's World Cup. 

Roberts is a Park University alum, Vlatko Andonovski is also a park university alum. Andonovski is the Head Coach of the U.S. Women's National Team.

The other connection Roberts has is from the Haitian National Team.

He was an assistant for them from 2014 - 2016.

Roberts is credited in playing a big role in the development of Haitian superstar Melchie Dumornay. She is next to him giving a thumbs up.

He coached her when he was Head Coach of the U-17 Haitian National Team.

