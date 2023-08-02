Ex-Saluki Soccer Coach has ties to 2023 World Cup

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Remember Craig Roberts?
He was the saluki soccer coach last year and turned the program into winners.
Then the university mysteriously put him on administrative leave and let him go in April.
SIU did not give an explanation or cause as to what happened.
It's odd considering the Salukis won their first game since 2019 and made the playoffs for the first time ever.
News 3 has learned Roberts has field a lawsuit against SIU and has been advised by his attorney not to comment.
All that said, Roberts has a pair of connections to the Women's World Cup.
Roberts is a Park University alum, Vlatko Andonovski is also a park university alum. Andonovski is the Head Coach of the U.S. Women's National Team.
The other connection Roberts has is from the Haitian National Team.
He was an assistant for them from 2014 - 2016.
Roberts is credited in playing a big role in the development of Haitian superstar Melchie Dumornay. She is next to him giving a thumbs up.
He coached her when he was Head Coach of the U-17 Haitian National Team.