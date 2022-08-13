Elverado Volleyball looks to return to 2018 & 2019 levels

ELKVIEW, IL (WSIL) -- The only thing closer than football season is volleyball season. Local teams in our area play as soon as Monday, August 22.
One of those teams is Elverado. The lady Falcons were runner ups last year out of the South Egyptian conference.
Head coach Scott Slone's bunch finished last season with a respectable 20-13 record, but he is looking for more out of his ladies this year.
EHS lost three key seniors. Now the blue and gold will need other players to help fill that void.
The program does have a history of winning; after all, they were the conference champions in both 2018 and 2019 and coach Slone says he wants to push this group to try and make some new glory days.
"We want to get back to that and get conference and be on the winning side of our record this year and just really build back where we got more girls that are wanting to come out and play and we want to keep that that they look forward to coming up and playing," Slone said.
Elverado will open its season at home on Monday, August 22, as the team hosts Sparta. The lady Falcons then visit both Cobden and Murphysboro on Tuesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 25.