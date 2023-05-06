Du Quoin High School Names Baseball Field After Graduate and MLB All-Star Don Stanhouse

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- On Saturday, Du Quoin High School held a special ceremony, naming its baseball field after 1969 graduate, Don Stanhouse.
The former MLB All-Star played for DHS before getting drafted in the first round by the Athletics the same year he graduated.
Current players, family, and coaches gathered together on Du Quoin's baseball field to honor Stanhouse on his big day.
Players even had t-shirts made for the occasion to present to Stanhouse. His name will forever be cemented into Indian's history with today's banner reveal.
Those close to Stanhouse got to say their thanks for his years of hard work. It was also an opportunity for Stanhouse to reconnect with some familiar faces.
Stanhouse said it was a great feeling to be back with his hometown ball-club.
Du Quoin hosted Carmi-White County for a double-header. The Indians downed the Bulldogs run ruling them 14-3 in 5 innings in game one before the ceremony. Game two got underway after the ceremony. Du Quoin gets the sweep winning game two 16-7.