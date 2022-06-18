Du Quoin High School Hosts SIBCA Senior All-Star Baseball Game

DU QUOIN (WSIL) - Saturday was a beautiful day for some high school baseball. The Southern Illinois Baseball Coaches Association held their annual Senior All-Star Baseball Game today at Du Quoin High School.
Seniors from all over Southern Illinois played in the nine inning game. Players were split into two teams based on which conference they play in.
The River to River, GEC and Midland Trail seniors were the home team, and South 7, Black Diamond and SEC were away.
Each pitcher was on the mound for one inning, and the infielders and outfielders rotated each inning.
Today's game was all about having fun and giving area seniors the chance to play in one last high school game, but there were some impressive plays too. let's check out the top 3 plays of the day.
The players had fun on the field. We'll hear from more of the athletes who played in the All-Star game Sunday on News 3.