Du Quoin High School Holds 75th Annual Elk's Lodge Boys All-Sports Banquet

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Du Quoin High School hosted its 75th Annual Du Quoin Elk's Lodge Boys All-Sports Banquet at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Friday night.
Athletes, coaches, families and alums gathered to celebrate this year's male athletes and honor a few with special awards.
The night began with all athletes from each grade being recognized for their efforts this year.
Then, awards were handed out to three Senior athletes who were recognized in front of the crowd.
The first of the night was the "Whitey Miller Most Spirited Lineman Award". Willie Moore was the recipient.
Next, the "William Theobald Academic Award" was given to Traijon Smith.
Finally, the Senior Athlete of the Year was named to cross country and track athlete, Landen Swiney.
A big congratulations to all of the athletes honored.