Du Quoin Football moves practice indoors in effort to beat the heat

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) - Du Quoin's game at Chester is still on as planned on Friday with a 7:00PM kickoff time.
New Head Coach Logan Spain told us he expects other area schools to follow suit and move more games back to 8:00PM.
Temperatures were ere so high today many needed to shut practice down.
The Indians found a different way to get some work in.
The Indians had helmets on today but they were on the hardwood, this meant no tackling.
The squad doing its best to try to simulate a real practice as if they were outside.
The Indians face the Chester Yellow Jackets on the road to open the season.
Football practice on a basketball court is strange but its a clever way for the Indians to try and beat this heat.
Some of the players we spoke with say the indoor practices could be both beneficial and a bit tricky.