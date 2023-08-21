 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Du Quoin Football moves practice indoors in effort to beat the heat

  Updated
  • 0

Du Quoin Football practices on basketball court to beat the heat
Du Quoin Football moves practice indoors in effort to beat the heat

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) - Du Quoin's game at Chester is still on as planned on Friday with a 7:00PM kickoff time.

New Head Coach Logan Spain told us he expects other area schools to follow suit and move more games back to 8:00PM.

Temperatures were ere so high today many needed to shut practice down.

The Indians found a different way to get some work in.

The Indians had helmets on today but they were on the hardwood, this meant no tackling.

The squad doing its best to try to simulate a real practice as if they were outside.

The Indians face the Chester Yellow Jackets on the road to open the season.

Football practice on a basketball court is strange but its a clever way for the Indians to try and beat this heat.

Some of the players we spoke with say the indoor practices could be both beneficial and a bit tricky.

