Du Quoin Football features fresh faces entering 2022

DU OUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- We are now less than two weeks away from the start of high school football in southern Illinois.
The Du Quoin Indians are one area team who went to playoffs last season, and if they want to return to post-season, they will do it with lots of first-year starters.
The Indians were back to work early this morning, and they were flying around.
It is year four for Du Quoin head coach Derek Beard, and this year he has a new challenge.
The team replaced the entire offensive line; all 5 juniors starting up front are all first year starters. The same can be said about the quarterback position.
So far the red and black have accepted that challenge head on.
The Indians are going by the same motto Bill Belichick gave to his New England Patriots back in 2014
"Do your job, do your job is the big thing because if you don't do your job you cant go anywhere," Indians Wide Receiver Gage Green said. "Everyone is doing their part. We're putting it all together like a big puzzle, the puzzle is about finished and we're going to get finished here."
Indians Outside Linebacker Aiden Super added onto Green's philosophy, remarking "So when we come out and split up if you do your job and do what you are supposed to do first and then if you all come together good things happen."
Du Quoin's season opener is at home this year against Chester. The Indians and Yellowjackets kickoff week one under the Friday night lights. No matter who wins or loses, it's bound to be a fun one.