Du Quoin edges Harrisburg to improve to 2-0 this season

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Two unbeaten teams met in Harrisburg on Friday night. The Indians made the trip to the home of the Bulldogs in week two. Both teams were winners by more than 20 points in week one.
Friday night was military appreciation night in Harrisburg. The Bulldogs wore special camouflage jerseys that all had "honor" on the back.
With 50 seconds left in the first quarter, the Indians were moving down the field, quarterback Camden Waller found Jace Colvin who made a great catch deep in Bulldog territory.
Two plays later, Triston Webb gets into the end zone untouched for six. That was one of his five touchdowns of the game. Du Quoin got on the board first up 7-0.
Next Harrisburg possession, Bulldog quarterback, Owen Rann pitches the ball to Karmelo Downey who turns on the jets. He gets deep into Indians territory.
Travis Fann capitalizes with a short touchdown run. HHS misses the extra point, DHS leads 7-6.
The Indians answer with a run from Cameron Ford, he breaks some tackles but gets pushed out of bounds. Ford finds the pay dirt just two plays later. Indians led 20-6 at the half.
This game was back and forth throughout the second half, but Webb gets a touchdown with seven seconds left in the game. Du Quoin wins a thriller, 42-38 the final score. The Indians improve to 2-0 this season.