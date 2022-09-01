Drought over: SIU Women's Soccer wins first game since 2019 with 2-0 victory over Alabama A&M

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- It has been 1,034 days since the SIU Women's Soccer team has earned a win.
The last time the Dawgs won a game was 2019. The Team now has a new head coach and several new players.
The Salukis opened up a three game home stand, first up Alabama A&M.
Following a scoreless first half, Southern was able to find the back of the net twice in the second half and earn a 2-0 victory over Alabama A&M.
The victory is the first for Southern in 2022, it is also the first for Craig Roberts since taking over the team this offseason.
Next up for SIU, a home match on Saturday afternoon against IPFW. It will also be Senior day.