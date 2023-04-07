 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Curt Lewis Named NJCAA Division One Men's Basketball Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Curt Lewis Named NJCAA Division One Player of the Year

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The post-season awards keep pouring in for John A. Logan College after winning the NJCAA Division One Men's Basketball National Championship.

On Thursday, Sophomore Curt Lewis was named the Division One player of the year.

The sophomore guard had quite the season, he tallied 502 points, 214 rebounds and 81 steals. 

Lewis tallied 502 points, 214 rebounds and 81 steals this season

Lewis recorded a season-high 27 points in the National Championship Semifinal game against Tallahassee. He also led JALC with 18 points in the championship game. 

This is not Lewis' first postseason award. He was named to the National Championship All-Tournament team and was given first-team All-American honors.

Lewis is headed to Columbia, Mo. next fall, where he will be joining some familiar faces, Kyle Smithpeters and Sean East on the Mizzou basketball team. 

A big congratulations to Curt on the honor.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you