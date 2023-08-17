Countdown to Kickoff: Murphysboro Red Devils

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - If you're juiceful you're useful. That's the mantra the Murphysboro Red Devils are following this year.
The results of that mantra will come with time.
MHS was a playoff team a season ago but but they have lost some big pieces entering 2023.
Head coach Gary Carter getting set to try and take the red devils even deeper into the playoff this year.
They were 9-3 overall last season and finished runner up to Benton in conference play with a 4-1 record.
They fell in the third round of the playoffs to Sacred Heart-Griffin.
The teams eyes are locked in on Carbondale. The Red Devils and Terriers tangle to open the season in the Battle of Jackson County.
The red devils say they can't wait to be under those Friday Night Lights.
The battle of Jackson County kicks off next Friday night at 7:00PM at the home the Red Devils.