Countdown to Kickoff: Herrin High School

HERRIN, Ill. -- We are just under two weeks away from the start of the high school football season in Southern Illinois.
On Monday, we continued our countdown to kickoff at the home of the Tigers, Herrin High School.
HHS did not have the season they would have liked last year. The Tigers finished with an overall record of 3-6, falling short of the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Third year head coach, Taylor Perry and Herrin players are determined to get back into the postseason this year.
This year's group is a seasoned one. There are lots of familiar faces on the Herrin field, including Senior starting quarterback, Jonathan Harrison, running back Ja'Kai Vaughn and many more.
The team has been working hard in practice preparing for game one of the season. News 3 Sports caught up with Coach Perry and senior players about what people can expect from this year's Tigers squad.
"Expectations have grown on the coaches and the players. We've got a lot of kids that have come back, they've been starting since their sophomore year, so this will be their third year. We have several of them, so we expect a playoff run, compete for the conference," said Coach Perry.
Harrison added, "I feel like we're going to set the tone for the next couple years. I feel like this is one of the best senior groups we've had over the last three or four years.
The Tigers open up their 2023 campaign with a Saturday night game. They will welcome the rival Marion Wildcats to Herrin on Saturday, Aug. 26.