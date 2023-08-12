Countdown to Kickoff: Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- We are officially just two weeks away from the start of the high school football season. Saturday marked the first day that local high school teams could practice in full pads.
We start our countdown to kickoff at Harrisburg High School.
The Bulldogs are wasting no time getting ready for the upcoming season, they held an intersquad scrimmage Saturday morning.
Last season, the team finished 5-5 overall, falling to Tolono Unity in round one of the playoffs. HHS has some key members returning this year including quarterback, Owen Rann, running back, Karmello Downey and defensive tackle, Mason Reeder, to name a few.
Along with the veteran players, there are some new faces this year, specifically on the offensive line.
Matt Griffith is entering his third season as head coach for the Bulldogs, he says the expectation for this year's squad is high.
"Expectation is that we are going to be faster, we're not as big, heavy tackles as we did last time, like last year, but we're going to be able to use our speed and move around, so expectation is as we've told our men the past two years has been developing a culture, building the foundation, and we believe the foundation is built, so now it's time to go out and excel. Having a winning record is one, but the goal that our players have set for themselves is: host playoff games, win championships," said Griffith.
The quest for a championship starts at home. The Harrisburg Bulldogs will welcome the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats to Taylor Field for their 2023 season opener on Friday, Aug. 25.