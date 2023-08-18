 Skip to main content
Countdown to Kickoff: Carterville High School

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- With the high school football season officially a week away, teams are working hard in practice getting ready for their first Friday night game. 

We took a quick trip right down the road to Carterville High School to continue our countdown to kickoff with the Lions. 

CHS is coming off of an incredible 2022 season. The Lions went undefeated in the regular season and came up just short of a trip to state, falling to Rochester at home in the quarterfinals.

But Carterville has a lot to be proud of. They outscored their opponents 359-112 during the regular season. 

There are a lot of new faces on this year's Lions squad. 18 starters graduated last year, making room for some newcomers. 

Quarterback Brandon Skelcher has spent the last two seasons as a back-up, but this year, it is his turn to shine as the starting quarterback.

News 3 Sports caught up with the senior and head coach, Brett Diel who both gave a little insight into this year's team.

"Well, I played with these guys in many different sports, my whole life and this is our year to make it big and show what we got, so it's fun to play with these guys, they're good guys, we're always around each other so it's a good feeling," said Skelcher. 

Coach Diel added, "Football is a little bit different than any other sport, you know there's a major physical component and there's an experience component that you can't simulate, you know you either have it or you don't. So, these guys that have been in a lot of games...we're going to lean on them to kind of show these young guys what needs to be done, and what the expectation of Carterville football is."

The Lions open up their season like they do every year, playing the Rangers. Carterville will travel to Benton on Friday, Aug. 25. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

