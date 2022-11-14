Community to hold sendoff for undefeated Johnston City football team

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Football team are still rolling through the playoffs.
The undefeated Indians defeated Althoff Catholic 42-32 Saturday to advance to the semi-finals.
Johnston City will travel to Decatur (St. Teresa) for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
The community is supporting the team and is holding a send off this weekend. The sendoff will be along Broadway at 9 a.m. to cheer on the team as they head north.
They ask everyone to be lined up along the route by 9 and to be decked out in red and black.