Community remembers Chance Karnes with second annual golf scramble

MARION, Ill. -- 14 months ago, the world lost Chance Karnes. Just one day after his 20th birthday. Karnes was killed in tragic car crash on the way to a friend's wedding reception.
But Karnes’ legacy lives on in the form of a golf scramble, named after two of his favorite things — horses and football.
Saturday was the second annual “Cowboys and Quarterbacks” golf scramble in honor of Chance. The Herrin native is gone but never forgotten.
"I don't think I have the words to describe what it means to me, I cried all the way over here this morning when I pulled into this parking lot, I saw all of the golf carts, all of the people and all of the cars and it just, it's unreal to me, the support that we've been given," said Chance's mom, Brandi Karnes.
Karnes wasn’t just a star for the Herrin Tigers, he had a deep passion for horseback riding, and on National Day of the Cowboy, Karnes’ friends and family celebrated their cowboy — who now has his wings.
"He loved horses, he would literally end a game on Friday nights, and head out to Texas immediately following that. He was a two-time World Champion, even at his young age, it was just a passion that he had," said Brandi Karnes.
No belt buckles were won, but there were lots of birdies and some bogeys at this year’s golf scramble which had an amazing turnout of 26 teams and more than 100 golfers.
"It means the world to us, I mean, when family and friends get together like this, with the tragedy that hit us 14 months ago, it's just a community like Herrin and Du Quoin and Marion and Carterville, all of Southern Illinois just showed up for us," said Chance's dad, Jason Karnes.
Family friend and SIU Softball graduate, Tori Schullian added, "I think Chance lived his life in a way that everyone should follow in his footsteps, he lived life to the fullest every day and I think this is a great event to kind of honor his memory and just bring the community together."
The Karnes family wants others to live life the way Chance did, so they created the Chance Karnes Memorial Fund. All of the money raised at Saturday’s scramble goes towards scholarships for kids in Southern Illinois.
"The money that we earn through this event, we will just continue to pay it forward in Chance’s name so that area kids can start that next chapter of their lives and we’re really excited about that," said Brandi Karnes when asked about the scholarship fund.
It was a beautiful day to honor a “Cowboy Quarterback.” On every tee shot, and every putt, Chance was with them.
"When you get everybody together like this, for a great cause, my son is definitely smiling down on us, and is very proud of what we’re doing," said Jason Karnes.
The Karnes family is already looking forward to next year's event. The third annual Cowboys and Quarterbacks Golf Scramble will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024.