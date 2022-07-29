Colt World Series Players Highlighted in Opening Ceremonies

MARION (WSIL) -- Opening ceremonies for the 2022 Colt World Series got underway Friday evening. All nine teams got together for a group picture and then were introduced as they walked around the diamond at Rent One Park.
Three awards were handed out for events that took place earlier Friday morning.
Germany's Darrion Richards was given the fastest runner award. Mexico's Adrian Alessandro Falcon Silva took home the Home Run Derby crown and Mexico was also the winner of the team Home Run Derby.
Colt World Series Chairperson Rachel Stroud says the energy at the ball park today was contagious.
Day two of the Colt World Series gets underway bright and early tomorrow at 9 a.m. We'll have more from the Colt World Series this weekend on News 3.