Colt World Series holds Pre-Series Exhibition Games

MARION, IL (WSIL) - When you think of Rent One Park you think of the Miners. Starting Monday night, The Colt World Series will call Rent One Park home.
Before the tournament starts on Thursday there was a Pre-series tune up on Monday before play starts for real.
Germany and Marion was the first pre-series game. Germany will face Southern Illinois on Tuesday, and then Marion again on Wednesday.
All players are 16 years or younger.
The six-day tournament features 10 teams, two are from our area. It features five countries over a six day span.
The Marion City Council approved to bring back this tournament for the next five years.
Since it came here in 2008 The colt World series continues to get even more popular.
Opening ceremonies of the tournament start on Friday.
Plus we have learned a major baseball announcement for Southern Illinois will also be released on Friday.
We'll have more on the Colt World Series later this week here on News 3.