Cobden High School Senior, Tyler Franklin Breaks School Record in Win Over Galatia

ELVERADO, IL (WSIL) -- Cobden high school senior, Tyler Franklin had a record-breaking day in the Appleknockers' 72-69 win over Galatia at the Elverado Turkey Tournament on Wednesday.
Both teams looked to bounce back after losing big in their opening games on Monday. This was a game of momentum.
Cobden got off to a fast start when Mitchell Howell passed to Franklin, he had three Bearcats on him and got the hoop and the harm to put the Appleknockers up by five.
The Bearcats clawed their way back into the game, Dakota McFarlin drained a three as time expired in the first quarter to pull within three points.
In the second quarter, McFarlin could not knock the three-pointer down, Howell finds Franklin across the court, and he gets the one-handed dunk. Cobden went up 28-26.
Final seconds before the half, McFarlin grabs another buzzer-beater three-pointer. Galatia led 36-31 at the break.
This game was tied at 67 late in the fourth. Both teams played the foul game in the final seconds, but the Appleknockers come away with the win, 72-69. Cobden senior Tyler Franklin had a school-record 57 points in the game, shattering the previous record of 51.
The Appleknockers will have a few days off, before taking on the winner of Crab Orchard/Agape Christian in the Consolation Championship game at 1p.m. on Saturday.