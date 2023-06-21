Christopher's Amiah Hargrove commits to Nebraska, will join Cornhuskers hoops after senior season

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) - We all knew Christopher girls basketball star Amiah Hargrove would play in college.
The question is where? She has many suitors --- but it all comes down to fit and playing time.
Soon we will see the Small Forward play in the big ten as she tweeted her commitment to Nebraska.
The 6'2 rising senior help lead the Lady Bearcats to a history 31-4 record last season.
She guided Christopher to its first ever appearance in the 1A state title game.
Hargrove was named the AP 1A girls state basketball player of the year and scored 866 points.
She averaged a little more than 25 points per game along with 9 boards during the deep playoff run.
She also had offers from some of the Midwest's best programs including Creighton, Missouri, and Marquette.