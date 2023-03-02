Christopher Lady Bearcats Advance to 1A State Championship Game

NORMAL, IL (WSIL) -- There was no bigger basketball game in school history for the Chirstopher Lady Bearcats than Thursdays.
Christopher was trying to knock-off the state's number one class 1A Catholic school, St. Thomas More.
Head Coach, Hayden Carter trying to bring home a state title in his first year with Christopher.
Lady Bearcats got off to a hot to start, Amiah Hargrove drills a shot to help get things started, Bearcats with an early 4-0 lead.
Next possession, Tori Crain chucks it to the other side for Emily VanHoorebeke, she nails another basket. Christopher up by six.
VanHoorebeke finding her groove, she stops and pops another one for Christopher, and the Bearcats jump out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.
But the Sabers trying to get back into it, Emma Devocelle comes up with the scoop and score to make it an 8-4 game.
Bearcats went into halftime with a 10-point lead.
In the second half, Hargrove swerving around three defenders, she hits the jumper for another basket, Bearcats up by 15 now late in the third quarter.
Late in the fourth, Hargrove again fighting forward, she banks it off the glass for two and a 10-point lead.
The Bearcats roar to a 42-28 win over St. Thomas More, advancing to their first State Championship game in school history. Junior Amiah Hargove says as good as she is playing, she is just doing her part to help this team get to the next level.
A big congrats to the Lady Bearcats, this is a huge deal, and this team will no doubt be ready for Saturday when they face Okawville at 11 a.m. in the state title game.