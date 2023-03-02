Christopher Heads to First-Ever 1A State Title Game with Win Over St. Thomas More

NORMAL, IL (WSIL) -- The stage is now set for the class 1A State Championship game.
Christopher will face Okawville on Saturday at 11 a.m., but as News 3’s Jake Siegel explains, Thursday was another historic victory for this program.
The Christopher Lady Bearcats not only played in the state tournament for the first time in school history, but they also won their first ever final four game by 14 points over the top-ranked Catholic school in class 1A.
While they can reach their ultimate goal this weekend, the team says they expected to be in this position even before the season started.
“We had a lot of expectations, a first-year head coach, a lot to live up to, but just came in worked as hard as I can, try to put them in the best situation to succeed and knowing this was always in the back of our minds the end goal is to be playing on Saturday, this weekend so just really fortunate we are in this opportunity,” said first-year head coach, Hayden Carter.
Junior Amiah Hargrove added, "It doesn’t feel real, it's just like a dream and to be here and be in the tournament championship game one not done and now this is the big one. It’s so surreal and best thing ever."
What a story the Christopher Lady Bearcats have become as the team will try and earn their first-ever state title in school history on Saturday.
News 3 sports will continue to stay with the Lady Bearcats, and we will have highlights and reaction from Saturday's 1A state title game, here on News 3.