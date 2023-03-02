 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and
southwest Indiana, as well as most of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase late this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Christopher Heads to First-Ever 1A State Title Game with Win Over St. Thomas More

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Heads to First-Ever 1A State Title Game with Win Over St. Thomas More

NORMAL, IL (WSIL) -- The stage is now set for the class 1A State Championship game.

Christopher will face Okawville on Saturday at 11 a.m., but as News 3’s Jake Siegel explains, Thursday was another historic victory for this program.

The Christopher Lady Bearcats not only played in the state tournament for the first time in school history, but they also won their first ever final four game by 14 points over the top-ranked Catholic school in class 1A.

Lady Bearcats win 42-28

While they can reach their ultimate goal this weekend, the team says they expected to be in this position even before the season started.

“We had a lot of expectations, a first-year head coach, a lot to live up to, but just came in worked as hard as I can, try to put them in the best situation to succeed and knowing this was always in the back of our minds the end goal is to be playing on Saturday, this weekend so just really fortunate we are in this opportunity,” said first-year head coach, Hayden Carter.

Junior Amiah Hargrove added, "It doesn’t feel real, it's just like a dream and to be here and be in the tournament championship game one not done and now this is the big one. It’s so surreal and best thing ever."

What a story the Christopher Lady Bearcats have become as the team will try and earn their first-ever state title in school history on Saturday.

News 3 sports will continue to stay with the Lady Bearcats, and we will have highlights and reaction from Saturday's 1A state title game, here on News 3.

