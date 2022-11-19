Christopher Girls Basketball Wins 2022 Du Quoin Lady Indian Tip-Off Tournament

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The 2022 Du Quoin Lady Indian Tip-Off Tournament came to a close on Saturday. After three days of pool play, a champion was crowned in Anders Gym on Saturday night. The game featured two area teams, Christopher and Pinckneyville.
Both squads looking to stay perfect this season, and head home with the championship trophy.
The game was tied at four early, Jessica Gordon lobs it to Amiah Hargrove under the basket, she gets the lay-up with three panthers around her, Bearcats up by two.
But Pinckneyville answered Shea Pyatt gets the pass and tallies the three, Panthers cut the deficit to three points.
In the final seconds before the half, Gordon gets the steal, and she hits Hargrove all the way down the court, she is all alone for the one-handed lay-up. Bearcats led 24-16 at the half.
The Panthers made things interesting late in the 4th, CHS up by five, Pyatt cannot get the three to go, but no worries, Riley Harris is there for the rebound, it's a three-point game now.
The game came down to the wire, but the Bearcats win the Championship, 41-35. Junior Amiah Hargrove was named tournament MVP following the win.