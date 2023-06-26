Christopher Basketball Star Amiah Hargrove Commits to Nebraska

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Christopher High School girls basketball star, Amiah Hargrove made one of the biggest decisions of her life when choosing to become the newest member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
She had plenty of college choices, more than 15 Division One basketball programs across the nation wanted her.
News 3 Sports Reporter, Gabi Sorrentino sat down with Amiah one-on-one to learn more about her decision to join the scarlet and cream.
Illinois, Missouri, Creighton and Iowa. Those are just a handful of the Division I schools that Hargrove had offers from, but the current Bearcat cannot wait to be a Cornhusker.
"Honestly, it was just the perfect fit for me, and I know that sounds cliche, but just from the moment I got on campus, I knew there was something special about it there, and it just checked all of the boxes for me,” said Christopher rising senior, Amiah Hargrove.
One of the biggest boxes: a family atmosphere, and Hargrove said she felt that as soon as she landed in Lincoln, Neb.
"Definitely the coaching staff and the culture there, it's a very special place and the staff is amazing, you know as soon as I stepped off the plane actually, they were there, ready to greet me, and it just was a really family atmosphere, and that was something that was really big for me.”
The AP 1A girls' basketball state player of the year had an amazing Junior season. She helped lead Christopher to its first ever appearance in the 1A State Title game where they finished runner-up.
With her commitment out of the way, Hargrove is ready to take a deep breath and focus on her final season of high school ball.
"That was one thing that I really was hoping I would be able to do was commit before school started, just because, it’s a lot of weight and a lot of decision making, so going into my senior year, not having to worry about it is amazing and being able to finally to tell people I’m going to Nebraska."
Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams is getting one of the most versatile girls basketball players in Illinois. The 6'2 forward averaged 25.2 points and 9 rebounds per game this season. The biggest change for Hargrove will be going from a town of 2,300 to almost 300,000, but she is proud to represent the 618.
"I feel like Southern Illinois gets passed up a lot, people overlook us. It’s really cool to bring some attention to the area, and maybe some of the other athletes here, because I think we have a lot of talent here."
Hargrove’s role on this year’s Lady Bearcats team will be unlike any other. Her main task is to continue the legacy that she and her teammates built for years to come.
"I’m stepping into a new role this year as a senior now. We’re a very young team this year, so just really molding these girls into what this program could be, because these girls still have 2,3 years left, whereas this is my last year, so I am just going to go out and show them what they could be and what our future could look like here at Christopher."
Amiah is currently spending the summer playing for her AAU team, Brad Beal Elite