Chicago Bears trade for for former first round pick

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- The Chicago Bears make an effort to strengthen the wide receiver department, as the team trades a 7th-round NFL Draft pick to the New England Patriots for former first round pick wide receiver N'Keal Harry.
Harry will join a wide receiver room that has a lot of opportunity, as the depth chart behind star wide receiver Darnell Mooney is wide open.
Harry is a big receiver who brings a lot of physicality and toughness to the receiver group. While he never lived up to his first round value in New England, he has a great opportunity for revitalization in the Windy City.