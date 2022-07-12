 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears trade for for former first round pick

  • Updated
Chicago Bears
By Mandy Robertson

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- The Chicago Bears make an effort to strengthen the wide receiver department, as the team trades a 7th-round NFL Draft pick to the New England Patriots for former first round pick wide receiver N'Keal Harry.

Harry will join a wide receiver room that has a lot of opportunity, as the depth chart behind star wide receiver Darnell Mooney is wide open. 

Harry is a big receiver who brings a lot of physicality and toughness to the receiver group. While he never lived up to his first round value in New England, he has a great opportunity for revitalization in the Windy City.

