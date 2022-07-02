Charlotte West Stadium will host 2023 MVC Softball tournament

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Softball fans in southern Illinois will be in for a treat come May, as SIU will host the 2023 MVC Softball Tournament.
The 12 team tournament will take place at Charlotte West Stadium in Carbondale. The single-elimination tournament starts on Wednesday, May 10th. The top four teams get a bye while seeds 5 through 12 take the field.
Charlotte West Stadium has served as the tournament host four times, and has most recently hosted the tournament in 2016. The maroon and white also hosted the tournament three previous times.
Southern has won four conference titles, but has never won any of them when hosting the tournament; SIU will look to break that curse next year.