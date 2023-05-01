Centralia native & SIU's Javon Williams Jr. earns mini-camp invite with Commanders

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- No nightmares for many college football stars dreaming of a NFL career.
The 3-day Draft ended this past weekend with 259 players selected.
Thousands of other "Dreamers" like Centralia's Javon Williams Jr. went undrafted but not undiscovered.
The SIU Running Back is off to the nations capital as he earned a mini-camp invite with the Washington Commanders.
Williams Jr. is not a lock to make the team but does have some time to prove he is worthy of a roster spot.
The Centralia native ends his Saluki carrier with 50 total touchdowns, 43 of them came on the ground.
He leaves SIU as the programs 6th all-time leading rusher in yards and third in touchdowns.
We spoke with him before the draft and he says he would be a great fit for the Commanders.
We'll continue to follow Javon's journey to the NFL and let you know if he can secure a spot on Washington's roster.