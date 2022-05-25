CCHS Track star Madyson Swope honored for remarkable state performance

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - It was big weekend for Carbondale high school junior Madyson Swope.
When she walked into school today, The band was playing because of her remarkable performance at the state track and field championships.
She took first place honors in discus tossing 39.92 meters to win gold, then she earned second place honors in Shot Put.
Swope says her victory has finally started to sink in.
"All I can say is that I am really sad that track is over because that's where I went everyday and after spending three or four months there, I don't know what I am supposed to do after school any more. I'm definitely excited for what next year is going to bring, it is my last year and I'm going to work my butt off."