CCHS Star Pitcher Ethan Chance signs NLI with Fontbonne University

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Carbondale high school star pitcher Ethan chance is heading to St. Louis for college.
He is headed to Fontbonne University to pitch for the Griffins this coming season, which means we wont have to go to far to see him play.
Terriers head baseball coach Scott Hankey had high praise for Chance, who is set to enter the college ranks in just a few weeks.
He will trade in the black and white for the purple and gold, that decision was finalized today when chance signed his NLI to play for the Griffins.
The former Terrier tells News 3 he will pitch but also could be used as a utility player.
While he gets to play the game he loves in college, he has a science background and plans to impact the world through marine biology.
"I've been scuba diving since I was ten and we do a lot of coastal trips and you see pollution everywhere, everywhere we went you can see it in the waters and I want to be able to change that and help prevent it, Chance said."
Chance wants to change the world, we wish him the best of luck both on the diamond and in his studies.